Airtel acquires additional 23% stake in Indus Tower via subsidiary Nettle Infra

Also, on Saturday, in its regulatory filing, Airtel announced that Airtel 5G Plus services will be available to customers in a phased manner as the company continues to construct its network and complete the rollout. Customers with 5G-enabled devices will enjoy high-speed Airtel 5G Plus network at no extra cost until the rollout is more widespread. Currently operational at H-sector, Chandan Nagar, Sanki Park, Dony Polo Vidya Bhawan, BB Plaza, P-sector, Zero Point, Jully Basti, Bank Tiniali, Gohpur Tiniali, Secretariat in Itanagar. Airtel will augment its network, making its services available across the city in due course of time.