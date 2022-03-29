Airtel acquires Vodafone's 4.7% stake in Indus Towers

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Airtel is estimated to have paid around ₹2,388 crore for the deal
With 184,748 towers and 335,106 co-locations, Indus Towers is one of the largest tower companies in the world
Bharti Airtel along with its wholly-owned subsidiary has acquired 4.7% stake in Indus Towers from Euro Pacific Securities Ltd, an affiliate of Vodafone Group, the company said in a regulatory filing on Tuesday.
"Further to our intimations dated February 25, 2022, and March 25, 2022, we wish to submit that the Company, along with its wholly-owned subsidiary, Nettle Infrastructure Investments Limited, has acquired 127,105,179 equity shares (4.7 per cent) of Indus Towers Limited @ ₹187.88 per share from Euro Pacific Securities Ltd, an affiliate of Vodafone Group Plc," said Airtel.
It is estimated to have paid around ₹2,388 crore for the deal.
With 184,748 towers and 335,106 co-locations, Indus Towers is one of the largest tower companies in the world and has a presence in all 22 telecom circles. Formerly known as Bharti Infratel, it provides passive telecom infrastructure.
Airtel had announced recently that it has entered into the deal with Vodafone to buy a stake in Indus Towers on the condition that the funds will be used by the UK-headquartered telecom operator as fresh equity in Vodafone Idea.
"Bharti Airtel has accordingly entered into an agreement with Vodafone to buy 4.7 per cent equity interest in Indus Towers on the principal condition that the amount paid shall be inducted by Vodafone as fresh equity in Vodafone Idea Limited (VIL) and simultaneously remitted to Indus Towers to clear VIL's outstanding dues," Bharti Airtel had said in a statement on 25 February.
