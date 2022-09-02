Airtel Africa aims to be continent’s biggest telco: CEO

We’re already No. 1 in a few countries, like Zambia and Niger, on par in Uganda. We’re No. 2 in many countries, such as Nigeria. We don’t want to remain No. 2 forever. We’re ready to be No 1. My aspiration is to be No. 1 in as many markets. If you look at our journey in the last 10 years, we’re very stable ownership, and we’ve developed a very clear strategy that is working on six pillars—network, distribution, data, money, cost reduction and people. MTN got in much before us; they’ve been stable for a long time. We came in late, we took over several badly performing businesses, and we’re proud of what we’ve achieved, especially in the last five years.