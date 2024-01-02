Airtel Africa names Sunil Taldar as CEO

NEW DELHI :Sunil Taldar will take charge as managing director and chief executive of Airtel Africa Plc replacing Olusegun Ogunsanya who will retire on 1 July, the telecom company said in a statement Tuesday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Taldar, who joined Airtel Africa in October as director-transformation, will begin the transition to the CEO role working alongside Ogunsanya. He will be appointed to the board as an executive director and take charge as CEO on 1 July.

As per his LinkedIn profile, Taldar had initially joined Bharti Airtel in 2016 in New Delhi. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Ogunsanya will serve as an adviser to the chairman, the Airtel Africa board and the incoming chief executive for a year after retirement, the company said.

He will also take charge as Airtel Africa Charitable Foundation’s inaugural chairperson. The foundation will focus on promoting digital inclusion, financial inclusion, access to education, and environmental protection in Africa, the company said.

The foundation will be a separate legal entity and independent of the Airtel Africa Group. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Ogunsanya joined Airtel in 2012 and ran its Nigeria operations and mobile money company for nine years before he was appointed as chief executive officer of the group in 2021.

He led the company in maintaining double-digit revenue growth over several quarters, the company said.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!