Airtel Africa reports profit of $180 million for Q3 FY22

The Bharti Airtel subsidiary which was included in the FTSE 100 last month posted a profit after tax of $180 million, 54.4% higher than $116 million recorded in the same quarter of FY21. ARPU in the December 2021 quarter was $3.3, 12.8% higher on-year compared to $2.9. The total customer base has increased to 125.8 million from 118.9 million in the same period, up 5.8%. The number of data customers has risen sharper at 11.1% to 45.1 million from 40.6 million in the same period.