Airtel Africa to enter FTSE 100 from 31 January

For half-year ended 30 September 2021, Airtel Africa’s revenue grew by 25.2% to $2.27 billion with double digit growth across all regions. For the period its net profit doubled to $335 million while its leverage reduced to 1.5x from 2.2x. Through its mobile telecoms and mobile money services, Airtel Africa plc is transforming lives of over 122 million people across the 14 African markets in which it operates.