Airtel’s big ambitions for its ad business

Location-based advertising will work on geo-fencing which targets consumers in a small area, such as a mall, and brands can offer discounts or promotions to consumers in that area through the carrier’s ad service network. Through a partnership with hybrid blockchain platform provider Aqilliz in which Airtel acquired a strategic stake early this year, users will be able to register their consent for various brands that will be connected to the platform through their databases.

