Airtel launches ‘all-in-one’ OTT entertainment pack for prepaid customers — all you need to know

Telecom major Bharti Airtel has launched an "all-in-one" OTT entertainment pack for its prepaid customers, the company said in a release on May 27.

What does this give customers? As part of the pack, Airtel is offering prepaid customers more than 25 OTT services, including Netflix, JioHotstar, Zee5, and Xstream Play Premium at an introductory price of ₹279 per month.

You will get "access to a wide variety of popular streaming platforms, of value worth ₹750", according to the release.

Furthe, the company has also bundled entertainment packs with unlimited 5G data and unlimited calls at ₹598 per month.

What OTT services do you get? According to the company statement, customers will be able to access TV shows, blockbuster movies, and documentaries from leading OTT platforms such as Netflix, JioHostar, Zee5, SonyLiv, LionsgatePlay, AHA, SunNxt, Hoichoi, ErosNow, and ShemarooMe, among others, all through a single pack.

"By consolidating these various OTT services into one affordable package, the company seeks to meet the changing entertainment preferences of its prepaid users. This enables them to effortlessly enjoy international, Bollywood, and regional content in more than 16 languages, including their preferred shows, films, and original content without the complications of managing individual subscriptions," the release said.

Breakdown of packpacks: - Direct subscription via Airtel Xstream Play App: You get Netflix Basic + Zee5 +JioHotstar + Airtel Xstream Play Premium for 1 month at ₹279.

- Prepaid Content Only Packs (incl. 1GB data for 1 Month): You get Netflix Basic + Zee5 + JioHotstar + Airtel Xstream Play Premium for 1 Month at ₹279.

- Prepaid Data Bundles (Unlimited 5G And Unlimited calls): You get Netflix Basic + Zee5 + JioHotstar + Airtel Xstream Play Premium for 28 days at ₹598.