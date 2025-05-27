Airtel launches ‘all-in-one’ OTT entertainment pack for prepaid customers — all you need to know

Telecom giant Airtel has launched a new ‘all-in-one’ OTT entertainment pack for its prepaid customers. Here is all you need to know.

Jocelyn Fernandes
Updated27 May 2025, 02:53 PM IST
File photo of the Bharti Airtel office building in Gurugram.
File photo of the Bharti Airtel office building in Gurugram. (Reuters / Adnan Abidi)

Telecom major Bharti Airtel has launched an "all-in-one" OTT entertainment pack for its prepaid customers, the company said in a release on May 27.

What does this give customers?

As part of the pack, Airtel is offering prepaid customers more than 25 OTT services, including Netflix, JioHotstar, Zee5, and Xstream Play Premium at an introductory price of 279 per month.

You will get "access to a wide variety of popular streaming platforms, of value worth 750", according to the release.

Furthe, the company has also bundled entertainment packs with unlimited 5G data and unlimited calls at 598 per month.

What OTT services do you get?

According to the company statement, customers will be able to access TV shows, blockbuster movies, and documentaries from leading OTT platforms such as Netflix, JioHostar, Zee5, SonyLiv, LionsgatePlay, AHA, SunNxt, Hoichoi, ErosNow, and ShemarooMe, among others, all through a single pack.

"By consolidating these various OTT services into one affordable package, the company seeks to meet the changing entertainment preferences of its prepaid users. This enables them to effortlessly enjoy international, Bollywood, and regional content in more than 16 languages, including their preferred shows, films, and original content without the complications of managing individual subscriptions," the release said.

Breakdown of packpacks:

- Direct subscription via Airtel Xstream Play App: You get Netflix Basic + Zee5 +JioHotstar + Airtel Xstream Play Premium for 1 month at 279.

- Prepaid Content Only Packs (incl. 1GB data for 1 Month): You get Netflix Basic + Zee5 + JioHotstar + Airtel Xstream Play Premium for 1 Month at 279.

- Prepaid Data Bundles (Unlimited 5G And Unlimited calls): You get Netflix Basic + Zee5 + JioHotstar + Airtel Xstream Play Premium for 28 days at 598.

- Prepaid Data Bundles (Unlimited 5G And Unlimited calls): You get Netflix Basic + Zee5 + JioHotstar + Airtel Xstream Play Premium for 84 days at 1729.

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

Business NewsCompaniesNewsAirtel launches ‘all-in-one’ OTT entertainment pack for prepaid customers — all you need to know
MoreLess

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.