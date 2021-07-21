Airtel and Intel announce collaboration to accelerate 5G in India

“Being able to digitally power the vibrant population of India’s connected users requires scalable and agile networks that can evolve to address the growing demands of its users," said Dan Rodriguez, Intel corporate vice president, Network Platforms Group, adding that Airtel is delivering their next-generation enhanced network with a breadth of Intel technology, including Intel® Xeon® Scalable processors and FlexRAN software to optimize RAN workloads with embedded intelligence, to scale their infrastructure and deliver on the promise of a connected India.