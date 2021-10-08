MUMBAI : Bharti Airtel Limited on Friday announced a cashback of ₹6,000 to customers who purchase a new smartphone priced up to ₹12,000 from leading brands. The initiative will enable customers to upgrade to quality smartphones as part of its ‘Mera Pehla Smartphone’ program.

Over 150 smartphones have been listed for customers who wish to avail this benefit, the company said.

To avail of the cashback benefit, a customer needs to recharge with an Airtel prepaid pack of ₹249 or above continuously (as per pack validity) for 36 months. The customer will receive the cashback in two parts -- the first instalment of ₹2000 after 18 months and the remaining ₹4000 after 36 months.

“Smartphones are now a basic need, especially in the post pandemic world, as customers look at access a range of services digitally. As millions of customers across India aspire for a quality smartphone for good online experience, our ambition is to make it easier for them to own the device of their choice. We will continue to bring to market a range of interventions as part of this innovative program and enable customers to get on to the digital highway," said Shashwat Sharma, director – marketing & communications.

Customers opting for this program are also eligible for a one-time free screen replacement by Servify in case of damage. This offers an additional cost benefit up to ₹4800. Once customer is on an eligible recharge pack, the screen replacement enrolment can be done on Airtel Thanks App within 90 days period, the company said.

