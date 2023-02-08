Bharti Airtel announced on Wednesday a strategic partnership with cloud computing company Vultr, to offer cloud solutions to enterprises in India. With the partnership, Airtel is looking forward to offering Vultr’s extensive suite of cloud solutions to its enterprise customers.

The new services will benefit especially those customers who are in the digital space. It will help them gain unrivaled global reach and cost-performance advantage to build, test, and run demanding cloud workloads, the company said in a statement.

“The cloud solutions will be hosted in Airtel’s state-of-the-art data centers across Bangalore, Mumbai, and Delhi-NCR, enabling businesses to scale their digital operations globally. Businesses of all sizes and across all industries can now leverage cutting-edge cloud technologies to accelerate digital innovation, optimize global cloud performance, and maximize return on global cloud spending. They can also enjoy simple and transparent pricing to avoid billing shocks," a statement from Bharti Airtel said.

“Vultr is on a mission to make high-performance cloud infrastructure easy to use, affordable, and locally accessible for businesses and developers around the world. With 30 cloud data center locations globally, including three locations in India in Airtel data centers, Vultr provides unrivaled price-to-performance and global reach. Combined with Airtel’s unmatched connectivity and managed services capabilities, Vultr is an ideal platform for accelerating business transformation and digital success," said J.J. Kardwell, CEO – Constant, the parent company of Vultr.

Ganesh Lakshminarayan, CEO - Enterprise, Airtel Business said, “Our partnership with Vultr comes at a very exciting time as the country continues to aggressively embrace 5G technology and increasingly adopt digital solutions as a way of doing business. This partnership will help us to deliver complex cloud solutions at competitive costs which when combined with our legacy network strength and connectivity, offers an attractive proposition to our enterprise customers."

Airtel plans to include all of Vultr's offerings, such as Cloud Compute and Optimized Cloud Compute, and innovative Cloud GPU and fractional GPU options, within its enterprise solutions. These services will support advanced AI, machine learning, HPC, analytics, visual computing, and gaming applications.