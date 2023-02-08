Airtel announces strategic partnership with Vultr, to offer cloud solutions
- Airtel is looking forward to offering Vultr’s extensive suite of cloud solutions to its enterprise customers
Bharti Airtel announced on Wednesday a strategic partnership with cloud computing company Vultr, to offer cloud solutions to enterprises in India. With the partnership, Airtel is looking forward to offering Vultr’s extensive suite of cloud solutions to its enterprise customers.
