Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

Home > Companies > News > Airtel announces Work@Home solution for enterprise customers
Bharti Airtel is looking to capitalise on the work-from-home trend. (Photo: Reuters)

Airtel announces Work@Home solution for enterprise customers

1 min read . 12:29 PM IST Prasid Banerjee

  • It includes both wired and wireless internet connectivity, through its corporate broadband and 4G services
  • Reliance Jio had earlier offered work-from-home prepaid plans for its individual customers

NEW DELHI: Telecom service provider Airtel is offering its B2B customers a special work-from-home plan now. The plan includes broadband and 4G connections, collaboration tools and virtual private network (VPN) connections. The company is including Google Meet, Zoom and Cisco WebX as options for collaboration tools.

The company has termed this the Work@Home package and will allow enterprises to customise their service based on needs. It includes both wired and wireless internet connectivity, through its corporate broadband and 4G services. The company claims this is a first-of-its kind enterprise solution in the country.

However, Airtel isn’t the only one looking to capitalise on the work-from-home trend that the pandemic has brought around.

Mukesh Ambani-owned Reliance Jio had earlier offered work-from-home prepaid plans for its customers too. Of course, Jio’s solution was meant for individuals rather than enterprises.

Jio customers can pay 999 for a quarterly plan, that gives them 3GB of data per day and free Jio to Jio calling. Calls to other networks are free up to 3,000 minutes and users also get 100 text messages free per day.

State-owned Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) had offered a promotional broadband plan during the lockdowns. The validity of the plan was recently extended till May 19. It includes 5GB data per day at 10Mbps speeds. The speed falls to 1MBps once the user exceeds their data limit. The company is offering the plan to existing landline customers using BSNL services.

