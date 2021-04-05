Airtel, Apollo 24/7 join hands to provide e-healthcare services

"We, at Airtel, are obsessed with enabling a differentiated experience to our Airtel Thanks customers. In the post-COVID world, customers are increasingly looking for contact-less healthcare journeys. We are delighted to join hands with Apollo 24/7 to allow our Thanks customers to access best-in-class healthcare digitally from the safety of their homes," Shashwat Sharma, Chief Marketing Officer, Bharti Airtel said.