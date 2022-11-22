Airtel attempt to raise tariff spells good news for telcos

Market estimates suggest that nearly 100 million customers use the ₹99 recharge pack. The pack is currently being offered by Airtel and Vodafone Idea, across all circles. Airtel has discontinued the pack in two circles. “Bharti’s calculated risk, if successful, will accelerate the risk of more competition/new entrants into the market. This should also significantly improve prospects for VIL," said analysts at ICICI Securities, even as analysts at Morgan Stanley highlighted a key challenge of reducing the customer churn—or in other words, arresting the loss of customers—which has risen to 4.3% in the September quarter from 3.5% in the previous quarter.