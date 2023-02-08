Airtel bets on enhanced network to grow 5G revenue

Vittal also said the expansion of 5G services into the rural areas will hinge upon the adoption of 5G smartphones in those markets. “The rollout is going to happen across urban India by March 2024, the pace of the rollout beyond urban India is something that will be dictated by how the 5G devices shape out," he said, noting that 5G-enabled smartphones is currently at 11% of India’s total smartphone base, which could rise to 20% by March 2024, even as 5G phones comprise 35-40% of quarterly shipments.

