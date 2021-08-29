Airtel board approves 21,000 crore rights issue

Bharti Airtel last raised ₹25,000 crore through a rights offering in May 2019. In February this year, it raised $1.25 billion by selling debt instruments to overseas investors ahead of a planned spectrum auction in March. Earlier this month, it raised ₹1,005 crore by transferring its ‘right to use’ of 800MHz spectrum in three circles to Reliance Jio, which also assumed future liabilities of ₹469.3 crore related to the spectrum.