Telecom giant, Bharti Airtel on Monday announced changes to its leadership team in Airtel Business. Ajay Chitkara, the CEO of Airtel Business has decided to exit, while the overall business will be operated in three segments and each will be led by Vani Venkatesh, Ganesh Lakshminarayanan, and Ashish Arora.

In its regulatory filing, Airtel said, "Ajay Chitkara, CEO of Airtel Business, has decided to move on from Airtel."

Chitkara will continue with the company until the third week of August 2023.

Further, the telco said, Airtel Business will operate as three businesses and channel segments – Global business for which Vani Venkatesh will take the charge; Domestic business that will be headed by Ganesh Lakshminarayanan, and Nxtra Data Centers which will be led by Ashish Arora.

On the development, Gopal Vittal, MD, and CEO, of Bharti Airtel said, “Airtel Business is a jewel in our overall portfolio and presents an exciting growth opportunity going forward. I am looking forward to working closely with Vani, Ganesh, and Ashish to help scale this business."

Vittal also acknowledged Ajay’s contributions. He said, "In his 23 long years with Airtel Ajay has delivered significant impact. He has also built Airtel Business into a strong force. I wish him the very best in his future endeavours."

On BSE, Airtel's share price closed at ₹851.80 apiece, down by 0.52%. The stock touched an intraday high and low of ₹858 apiece and ₹846.15 apiece respectively during the day.

Airtel is the tenth largest company in India in terms of market share. As of June 26, 2023, Airtel's market cap is around ₹4,75,359 crore.

Last week, Matter Motor Works, a technology-led innovation start-up, and Bharti Airtel announced a strategic partnership to deploy Airtel’s IoT solution in Matter AERA, India’s first and only geared electric motorbike.

Under the partnership, Airtel will enable advanced automotive grade E-Sims on all Matter AERA bikes. In the first phase, 60,000 Matter bikes will be enabled with Airtel E- Sims with advanced IOT features, offering a smart and connected experience on Airtel’s panIndia superior network. It needs to be noted that Matter plans to produce over 300,000 such bikes over the next three years.

Headquartered in India, Airtel is a global communications solutions provider with over 500 Mn customers in 17 countries across South Asia and Africa. The company ranks amongst the top three mobile operators globally and its networks cover over two billion people. Airtel is India’s largest integrated communications solutions provider and the second-largest mobile operator in Africa.

