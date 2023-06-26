Airtel Business rejigs its leadership team; CEO Ajay Chitkara to exit in August2 min read 26 Jun 2023, 05:29 PM IST
Bharti Airtel has announced changes to its Airtel Business leadership team, with CEO Ajay Chitkara deciding to exit. The business will be operated in three segments, each led by Vani Venkatesh, Ganesh Lakshminarayanan and Ashish Arora respectively.
Telecom giant, Bharti Airtel on Monday announced changes to its leadership team in Airtel Business. Ajay Chitkara, the CEO of Airtel Business has decided to exit, while the overall business will be operated in three segments and each will be led by Vani Venkatesh, Ganesh Lakshminarayanan, and Ashish Arora.
