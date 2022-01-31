Telecom major Bharti Airtel has acquired nearly 25% stake in Bengaluru-based technology startup Lavelle Networks for an undisclosed amount.

Lavelle Networks specialises in Software-defined wide area network solutions and it serves a range of industry segments. Its platform has connected several thousands of Indian enterprises from the nation's largest financial institutions to e-commerce networks, Airtel said in a filing.

The agreement is subject to applicable statutory approvals.

On Monday, Airtel shares were up nearly 2% at ₹729.25 in noon deals on NSE.

“We are pleased to support Lavelle’s growth journey and excited to collaborate with them to take their world-class solutions to enterprise customers in the fast growing Indian NaaS market. With our end-to-end solutions play and brand trust, we are uniquely positioned to serve the needs of India’s fast growing digital economy," said Ajay Chitkara, Director and CEO of Airtel Business.

Airtel Business’ Network as a service (NaaS) is a digital platform, which is built to address the emerging connectivity requirements of enterprises as they go through the cloud and digital adoption and acceleration journey.

As part of its NaaS portfolio, Airtel will offer software defined connectivity solution from Lavelle Networks and co-create a host of innovations as part of its NaaS platform.

