Airtel company Nxtra starts work on hyperscale data centre in Kolkata

Nxtra said that the new data centre will use clean energy for operations and will be up and running by 2024.
NEW DELHI: Bharti Airtel subsidiary Nxtra Data Ltd. has started construction of a new hyperscale data centre facility with 25MW capacity in Kolkata to cater to cloud requirements of organizations in the underserved east, northeast region and adjoining SAARC countries. Nxtra said it will invest ₹600 crore in the new data centre, which will be its biggest in the eastern region. The Airtel company currently has 12 large and 120 edge facilities across India.
A hyperscale is a large data centre with thousands of servers to distribute workloads and scale up capacity when required to handle large volumes of data.
Nxtra said that the new data centre will use clean energy for operations and will be up and running by 2024. It has committed to reaching net zero emissions by 2031 and has partnered with multiple organizations to source renewable energy worth over 180,000 MWh. For instance, in September, Nxtra announced that it was partnering Bloom Energy to use hydrogen-based fuel cells to supply power to its data centre in Karnataka.
Power consumption by data centres is a major environmental concern, which is why service providers like Nxtra are exploring renewable sources of energy. According to a September report by the International Energy Agency (IEA), global data center electricity consumption in 2021 was 220-320 TWh2, which accounts for around 0.9-1.3% of global electricity demand.
Further, Nxtra said it is planning to invest over ₹5000 crore over the next four years to expand its data center capacity by 3x to over 400MW.
“The new facility will be the gateway to serving customers in and around the eastern region and the SAARC countries. We are investing extensively in green energy and our carrier-neutral, hyper-scale Kolkata data center will run on renewable sources of energy," Rajesh Tapadia, executive director and chief operating officer at Nxtra said in a statement.
Backed by Carlyle Group, Nxtra is among leading data centre network providers in India. Its customers include enterprises, hyperscalers, startups, SMEs, and governments.
India’s data centre capacity is expected to grow to 1,700-1,800 MW by FY25 from 870 MW in the last fiscal, according to an August report by CRISIL Ratings. The report attributed the growth to data boom, digital adoption, and data localization laws in India.