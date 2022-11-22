Airtel company Nxtra starts work on hyperscale data centre in Kolkata

Nxtra said that the new data centre will use clean energy for operations and will be up and running by 2024. It has committed to reaching net zero emissions by 2031 and has partnered with multiple organizations to source renewable energy worth over 180,000 MWh. For instance, in September, Nxtra announced that it was partnering Bloom Energy to use hydrogen-based fuel cells to supply power to its data centre in Karnataka.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}