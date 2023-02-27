Airtel crosses 10 million unique 5G user mark on its network

Airtel crosses 10 million unique 5G user mark on its network1 min read . 03:53 PM IST
- Airtel said it is well poised to cover every town and key rural areas with Airtel 5G services by end of March 2024.
New Delhi: India's No 2 carrier Bharti Airtel said on Monday it has crossed the 10 million unique 5G user mark on its network within four months of launch of the service.
New Delhi: India's No 2 carrier Bharti Airtel said on Monday it has crossed the 10 million unique 5G user mark on its network within four months of launch of the service.
Randeep Sekhon, CTO, Bharti Airtel, said “These are early days, but we are thrilled with the response we have received from our customers. Airtel will continue to stay true to its commitment to build a more connected, equitable and sustainable network. With cutting edge 5G infrastructure, a fantastic partner ecosystem and a dedicated workforce that is customer obsessed, we believe we are in the right path to win and deliver a world-class 5G Plus experience to customers across the length and breadth of the country."
Randeep Sekhon, CTO, Bharti Airtel, said “These are early days, but we are thrilled with the response we have received from our customers. Airtel will continue to stay true to its commitment to build a more connected, equitable and sustainable network. With cutting edge 5G infrastructure, a fantastic partner ecosystem and a dedicated workforce that is customer obsessed, we believe we are in the right path to win and deliver a world-class 5G Plus experience to customers across the length and breadth of the country."
The carrier added that its services Airtel 5G Plus were available across all states in the country. The company is well poised to cover every town and key rural areas with Airtel 5G services by end of March 2024.
In November 2022, Airtel became the first and only operator to have 1 million unique customers on its network within 30 days of its commercial launch.
Sekhon attributed the reasons for rapid growth to the telco's non-standalone architecture that has the widest acceptance in the world with the most developed ecosystem, which ensures that all 5G smartphones in India seamlessly work on the Airtel network. Airtel has created 5G experience zones across all its retail stores in the country.
Over the past year, Airtel has launched India’s first live 5G network in Hyderabad to India's first private 5G network at the BOSCH facility in Bengaluru. It has also partnered with Mahindra & Mahindra to make its Chakan manufacturing facility, India’s first 5G enabled auto manufacturing unit.