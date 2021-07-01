Bharti Airtel on Thursday said it has deployed an additional 21.6 Mhz spectrum across its network in West Bengal to bolster coverage and ensure high- speed data services.

The deployment also allows the telecom major to offer wider coverage along highways and rail routes as well as increase footprint in villages.

"Airtel has deployed an additional 21.6 Mhz spectrum along with advance network software tools across its network in the state to significantly bolster coverage and ensure seamless high-speed data experience," the company said in a statement.

With this fresh deployment, Airtel has the largest spectrum bank of 65 MHz in Bengal.

The company is well-positioned to serve the growing demand for high-speed data services with its diverse spectrum holdings, and its network is fully ready for 5G, the statement said.

The telecom company has also introduced advanced network technologies and tools to step up high-speed network capacity and coverage.

Airtel has over 20 million customers in Bengal. PTI BSM BDC BDC

