Airtel deploys India’s first private 5G network at Bosch facility

Airtel has implemented two industrial grade use cases for quality improvement and operational efficiency at Bosch’s state-of-the-art manufacturing facility, utilising 5G trial spectrum
NEW DELHI: Bharti Airtel deployed its first 5G private network at the Bosch Automotive Electronics India Pvt. Ltd. (RBAI) facility in Bengaluru utilising trial spectrum, where it has implemented two industrial grade use cases for quality improvement and operational efficiency at the plant.
Airtel’s on-premise 5G captive private network was built over the trial 5G spectrum allocated by the Department of Telecom (DoT).
In both the cases, 5G technology such as mobile broadband and ultra-reliable low latency communications drove automated operations ensuring faster scale up and reduced downtimes, the company said on Friday.
“We believe that Airtel has the world class infrastructure, partnerships, and expertise to deliver captive private network solution in any part of the country and to enterprise of any size," said Ajay Chitkara, director and CEO, Airtel Business.
Subhash P, head of technical functions, Bosch Automotive Electronics India, said, “The low latency and reliable connectivity provided by the Airtel private 5G network will significantly reduce IT wired infrastructure and enhance the operational efficiency."
Last year, Airtel successfully demonstrated India’s first 5G experience over a live 4G network in Hyderabad. It has also demonstrated India’s first rural 5G trial as well as the first cloud gaming experience on 5G.
The private network set up on trial spectrum at the Bosch facility has the capability to manage thousands of connected devices along with delivering multi-GBPS throughput. The private 5G network provides greater reliability, enhanced security and huge flexibility, freeing the operations from wire-dependency to enable Bosch in achieving the benefits of automated operations.
In any manufacturing set up, quality and efficiency are very important tools to measure.
RBAI is primarily focused in manufacturing electronic products for the automotive sector. The company caters to local markets, but also exports products to all major global customers.