Airtel enters solar energy sector, buys 5.2% stake in Avaada Energy's arm

Bharti Airtel Ltd has acquired 5.2% stake in Avaada MHBuldhana Pvt Ltd, a solar power company, for ₹4.55 crore. A subsidiary of Avaada Energy Pvt Ltd, Avaada MHBuldhana is a newly-formed entity, developing a captive-generating solar power plant in Maharashtra.

Avaada MHBuldhana will become operational by March and, hence, revenue of the company was nil as on 31 March, 2020, Bharti Airtel said in an exchange filing on Friday.

The acquisition has taken place in an all-cash deal and will be completed by March.

Avaada Energy has so far developed a portfolio of over 1-gigawatt (GW) solar and wind projects across the country. It has also built the first independent power producer (IPP) to have crossed 1 GW installed capacity in India, Bharti Airtel said.

“With an installed base of 1010 MWp (megawatt peak) and pipeline of 2800 MWp, (Avaada Energy) holds one of the largest renewable energy portfolios in India," it said.

The acquired entity, Avaada MHBuldhana, generates and transmits solar energy, and other sources of renewable energy.

