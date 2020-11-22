Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
Home >Companies >News >Airtel enters solar energy sector, buys 5.2% stake in Avaada Energy's arm
(Photo: Reuters)

Airtel enters solar energy sector, buys 5.2% stake in Avaada Energy's arm

1 min read . 12:21 AM IST Ishita Guha

The acquired entity, Avaada MHBuldhana, generates and transmits solar energy, and other sources of renewable energy

Bharti Airtel Ltd has acquired 5.2% stake in Avaada MHBuldhana Pvt Ltd, a solar power company, for 4.55 crore. A subsidiary of Avaada Energy Pvt Ltd, Avaada MHBuldhana is a newly-formed entity, developing a captive-generating solar power plant in Maharashtra.

Bharti Airtel Ltd has acquired 5.2% stake in Avaada MHBuldhana Pvt Ltd, a solar power company, for 4.55 crore. A subsidiary of Avaada Energy Pvt Ltd, Avaada MHBuldhana is a newly-formed entity, developing a captive-generating solar power plant in Maharashtra.

Avaada MHBuldhana will become operational by March and, hence, revenue of the company was nil as on 31 March, 2020, Bharti Airtel said in an exchange filing on Friday.

Avaada MHBuldhana will become operational by March and, hence, revenue of the company was nil as on 31 March, 2020, Bharti Airtel said in an exchange filing on Friday.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

The acquisition has taken place in an all-cash deal and will be completed by March.

Avaada Energy has so far developed a portfolio of over 1-gigawatt (GW) solar and wind projects across the country. It has also built the first independent power producer (IPP) to have crossed 1 GW installed capacity in India, Bharti Airtel said.

“With an installed base of 1010 MWp (megawatt peak) and pipeline of 2800 MWp, (Avaada Energy) holds one of the largest renewable energy portfolios in India," it said.

The acquired entity, Avaada MHBuldhana, generates and transmits solar energy, and other sources of renewable energy.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.