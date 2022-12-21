Bharti Airtel, announced the launch of high-speed 5G services in Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar in Gujarat on Wednesday. In addition, the company also announced the launch of 5G services in Manipur's capital Imphal.

In a statement announcing the launch of 5G services in Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar, the company stated that the services are currently available at key locations in both cities, including SG Highway, Memnagar, Satellite, Navrangpura, Sabarmati, Motera, Chandkheda, South Bopal, Gomtipur, Memco, and Bapunagar in Ahmedabad, and Koba, Raysan, Sargasan, Pethapur,

Airtel said that it will gradually make its services available throughout the entire city.

"Airtel 5G Plus services will be available to customers in a phased manner as the company continues to construct its network and complete the roll out," the telco said.

In a separate statement regarding the rollout of 5G in Imphal (Manipur), Airtel stated that the high-speed services are currently available in the Akampat area, War Cemetery, Dewlahland area, Takyelpat area, RIMS Imphal area, New Secretariat, Babupara area, Nagaram, Ghari, Uripok, Sagolband, and other chosen locations.

"...Airtel will augment its network making its services available across the city in due course of time," the company said.

Customers with 5G-enabled devices can utilise the fast network without paying any additional fees. The addition of Airtel's "5G Plus" will strengthen the company's entire service offering. Additionally, it will enable incredibly fast access to high definition video streaming, gaming, numerous chats, instant photo uploads, and more.

