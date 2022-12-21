Airtel expands 5G, launches services in Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar, Imphal1 min read . Updated: 21 Dec 2022, 06:27 PM IST
Customers with 5G-enabled devices can utilise the fast network without paying any additional fees
Bharti Airtel, announced the launch of high-speed 5G services in Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar in Gujarat on Wednesday. In addition, the company also announced the launch of 5G services in Manipur's capital Imphal.