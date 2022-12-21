Airtel expands 5G, launches services in Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar, Imphal

In a statement announcing the launch of 5G services in Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar, the company stated that the services are currently available at key locations in both cities, including SG Highway, Memnagar, Satellite, Navrangpura, Sabarmati, Motera, Chandkheda, South Bopal, Gomtipur, Memco, and Bapunagar in Ahmedabad, and Koba, Raysan, Sargasan, Pethapur,