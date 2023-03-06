Airtel expands 5G services to 125 more cities1 min read . Updated: 06 Mar 2023, 04:12 PM IST
- Bharti Airtel was the first in the country to offer 5G services in October 2022
New Delhi: Bharti Airtel on Monday announced the rollout of 5G services across 125 cities, taking total count of cities where the high speed mobile internet service is available to 265. India's number 2 carrier said it remains on track to cover all towns and key rural areas by March 2024.
