New Delhi: Bharti Airtel on Monday announced the rollout of 5G services across 125 cities, taking total count of cities where the high speed mobile internet service is available to 265. India's number 2 carrier said it remains on track to cover all towns and key rural areas by March 2024.

As it works towards providing nationwide coverage, Airtel 5G Plus service availability will continue to rapidly expand, including service in all towns and villages, the company said.

“5G has revolutionised the world of internet, ushering new era of connectivity and communications that will prove to be a game-changer for the country. At Airtel, we remain committed to delivering the highest quality of network and service to our customers as we roll-out 125 more cities today. Airtel was the first in the country to offer 5G services in October 2022, and today’s mega launch is our promise to connect every Airtel customer in the country with ultra-fast Airtel 5G Plus. Our 5G rollout is on track to cover all towns and key rural areas by March 2024," said Randeep Sekhon, chief technical officer, Bharti Airtel.

Airtel has demonstrated the power of 5G over the last year with a slew of compelling use cases that will change the way customers live and do business. It has been at the forefront of 5G innovation, from India's first live 5G network in Hyderabad to the country's first private 5G network at the BOSCH facility in Bengaluru, to partnering with Mahindra & Mahindra to create India's first 5G enabled auto manufacturing unit at its Chakan manufacturing facility.

On Monday, shares of Bharti Airtel ended 0.29% higher at 766.6 on the National Stock Exchange.