Airtel follows Reliance Jio to introduce unlimited 5G data booster packs: Check rates here

The telecom giant Airtel has unveiled booster packs aimed at customers with daily data allowances of 1GB or 1.5GB who previously did not have access to unlimited 5G services.

Livemint, Written By Shivangini Gupta
Published19 Jul 2024, 11:19 AM IST
Airtel follows Reliance Jio with introduction of unlimited 5G data booster packs(REUTERS)

Airtel has launched new data booster packs to address the issue of limited access to 5G services in India. These packs endeavour to provide unlimited 5G access to users on lower-priced plans. The move comes in the wake of the recent price hikes that restricted 5G connectivity to only the expensive plans, per a Business Today report.

The telecom giant has unveiled booster packs priced at 51, 101, and 151. Airtel aims these packs at customers with daily data allowances of 1GB or 1.5GB who previously did not have access to unlimited 5G services.

“Customers who are on plans that do not support unlimited 5G connectivity will be able to access 5G services with these booster packs,” Airtel stated in a press release, as per the Business Today report.

This initiative follows recent price increases by Airtel and other major telecom providers in India, which restricted unlimited 5G access to plans offering at least 2 GB of daily data. As a result, budget-conscious users were left without a 5G option, prompting these new plans.

The new booster packs also offer extra 4G data. The 51 pack includes 3 GB of additional 4G data, the 101 pack offers 6GB, and the 151 pack provides 9 GB. The validity of these packs matches the user's existing plan, ensuring a seamless transition.

Airtel illustrated the practical application of the new booster packs: “For example, assuming you are on a 929 plan that allows 1.5 GB 4G data per day for 90 days and is set to expire on October 15, if you opt for the 101 unlimited 5G booster pack today, the unlimited 5G connectivity support will last till October 15.”

Following peers

This development came after Reliance Jio introduced three new ‘True Unlimited Upgrade' add-on plans following recent criticism over the withdrawal of their popular, affordable prepaid plans. 

Jio has launched add-on plans that are not standalone and must be added to an existing plan. They provide unlimited 5G connectivity, but only if the user has a 5G-compatible device and is connected to the Jio True 5G network. When the network switches to 4G, the data is limited according to the details of each plan.

First Published:19 Jul 2024, 11:19 AM IST
