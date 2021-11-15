Bharti Airtel on Monday appointed a committee of board of directors to work on its efforts towards environmental, sustainability and governance (ESG) initiative.

The panel will provide strategic oversight to help Airtel achieve its sustainability targets, encourage initiatives and best practices.

Manish Kejriwal will spearhead the five-member team as the Chairman, which also comprises independent directors D.K. Mittal and Nisaba Godrej, non-executive director Rakesh Bharti Mittal as well as MD and CEO of Airtel India and South Asia Gopal Vittal.

In terms of its efforts towards reducing carbon footprint and adopting sustainability practices, Airtel stated that it has joined ‘Business Ambition for 1.5ºC’, a campaign by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi).

“Airtel is committed to reduce absolute scope 1 and 2 Greenhouse Gas (GHG) emissions 50.2 per cent by FY2031 from FY2021 as base year. It also commits to reduce absolute scope 3 GHG emissions 42 per cent over the same timeframe," the company said in a statement.

Sunil Bharti Mittal, Chairman of Bharti Airtel, said, “Businesses have the responsibility to sharpen their ESG agendas to contribute to the global efforts to combat climate change and ensure inclusive growth.

Airtel has laid out a comprehensive ESG roadmap. This empowered committee ensures that ESG is a priority for the Board in order to create long-term value for all stakeholders through sustainable business practices."

