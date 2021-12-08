Juniper Networks, an AI-driven networking company, has been selected by Bharti Airtel to deliver network upgrades for expansion of Airtel's nationwide broadband coverage across India.

As part of the deal, Juniper Networks will supply, install and provide support for upgrades to the MX Series routers and line cards as part of its broadband network gateway to manage their subscribers and services, as well as carrier-grade NAT (CGNAT) solutions to ensure secure encryption across the network respectively.

Airtel has expanded its Fibre-to-the-Home broadband coverage to over 430 towns with plans of covering 30 million households in over 2,000 cities in the next three years.

"In support of this increased nationwide penetration into many previously underserved cities and markets, the latest network upgrades build on the strong long-term relationship between Airtel and Juniper Networks," a Juniper Networks statement said.

Commenting on the partnership, Sajan Paul, Managing Director & Country Manager, India & SAARC, Juniper Networks, said, “We are privileged to have been Airtel’s partner for the last 15 years, growing alongside them as they have expanded their broadband and ISP network, in service of India’s home, SMB and large enterprise customers. At Juniper, we strive to deliver network experiences that transform how people connect, work and live. As Airtel gears up their network for 5G, we are excited to continually contribute towards their network transformation, not just in support of their fiber-to-the-home broadband services expansion, but also for other use cases and applications across various business segments."

Juniper Networks is dedicated to simplifying network operations and driving superior experiences for end users. Its solutions deliver insight, automation, security and AI to drive real business results.

