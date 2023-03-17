Airtel introduced new introductory unlimited data offer for 5G customers2 min read . Updated: 17 Mar 2023, 01:43 PM IST
- All postpaid customers and those prepaid customers with a data plan of Rs. 239 and above will be able to avail of the offer. The Airtel 5G Plus service is available to customers in over 270 cities in the country. All they will need is a 5G compatible device and being in a 5G network area.
Bharti Airtel, an Indian telecommunications services provider, has recently introduced an offer for its customers using unlimited 5G data. The aim behind this initiative is to inspire customers to explore the potential of the Airtel 5G Plus network.
