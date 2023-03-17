Bharti Airtel, an Indian telecommunications services provider, has recently introduced an offer for its customers using unlimited 5G data. The aim behind this initiative is to inspire customers to explore the potential of the Airtel 5G Plus network.

According to the telecom giant, customers will now be able to experience ultrafast, reliable and secure 5G Plus services without having to worry about data exhaustion as the company removes the capping on data usage across all existing plans.

All postpaid customers and those prepaid customers with a data plan of Rs. 239 and above will be able to avail of the offer. The Airtel 5G Plus service is available to customers in over 270 cities in the country. All they will need is a 5G compatible device and being in a 5G network area.

Customers can simply log on to the Airtel Thanks App (https://www.airtel.in/airtel-thanks-app) to claim the offer.

Commenting on the launch, Shashwat Sharma, Director Consumer Business, Bharti Airtel said, “We are obsessed with delighting our customers with best-in-class products and services. This introductory offer is in line with the philosophy of wanting our customers to be able to surf, stream, chat and enjoy multiple benefits at blazing speeds without having to worry about data limits. We hope our customers enjoy the power of world-class Airtel 5G Plus."

The telecom company reveals that Airtel 5G Plus has three compelling advantages for its customers: it has up to 30 times higher speeds than 4G, a technology that’s accepted the world-over and a network that is kinder to the environment.

Meanwhile, Bharti Airtel has recently increased its entry-level tariffs in three circles across India, namely Gujarat, Kolkata, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh. As a result, the ₹99 prepaid plan has been removed, leaving the ₹155 plan as the only entry-level recharge option available across all 22 circles in India. This effectively represents a pan-India tariff hike of approximately 56 per cent. The tariff hike was initially implemented in two circles in November 2022, and has since been rolled out to all circles across the country in a span of just five months.

The ₹155 prepaid recharge plan from Bharti Airtel provides users with unlimited voice calling benefits, 1 GB of data, and 300 SMS, all of which are valid for a period of 24 days. Along with these features, users can also enjoy additional benefits like Wynk Music and Free Hellotunes.