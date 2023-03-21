Airtel introduces a new ‘family plan’ to counter Jio's latest postpaid offering

Bharti Airtel, in the midst of fierce competition from Reliance Jio, has responded with attractive new offerings aimed at capturing market share. In a move announced on Monday, the telecom operator has reduced the entry-level tariffs for its postpaid family plans, introducing a ₹599 plan alongside two other options priced at ₹799 and ₹998. These plans are part of the company's Airtel Black package, which promises comprehensive and convenient services for customers.

All of Bharti Airtel's recently introduced postpaid plans include support for one add-on connection with access to OTT plans for Amazon Prime, Disney+Hotstar, and Airtel Xstream. However, the ₹799 and ₹998 plans go a step further by providing additional benefits such as direct-to-home (DTH) services and broadband plans, respectively. This move is part of Airtel's efforts to offer a comprehensive package of services to its customers.

One of the reasons why Bharti Airtel has introduced the new entry-level tariff of ₹599 could be to address the issue of cost-effectiveness for smaller families. Currently, the ₹999 postpaid plan supports up to four SIM cards, which may not be necessary for a family of two. With the new ₹599 plan, each connection will cost only ₹300 and offer a total data allowance of 105 GB, making it a more suitable option for such families. This move is part of Airtel's strategy to provide customized plans that cater to the specific needs of its diverse customer base.

When compared to its competitors, Jio's ₹399 plan offers a discount to families of four, with a total outflow of ₹696 or ₹174 per connection. However, this plan lacks in value as it does not provide any OTT offerings. Vodafone Idea, on the other hand, offers an entry-level family postpaid plan starting at ₹699, which includes one additional SIM card bundled with OTT apps. This highlights the various options available in the postpaid family plans segment, each with its own set of benefits and limitations. Bharti Airtel's latest move to introduce more competitive pricing and additional benefits is likely to strengthen its position in this market.