Airtel introduces a new ‘family plan’ to counter Jio's latest postpaid offering

Airtel introduces a new ‘family plan’ to counter Jio's latest postpaid offering1 min read . Updated: 21 Mar 2023, 10:56 AM IST
All of Bharti Airtel's recently introduced postpaid plans include support for one add-on connection with access to OTT plans for Amazon Prime, Disney+Hotstar, and Airtel Xstream. However, the ₹799 and ₹998 plans go a step further by providing additional benefits such as direct-to-home (DTH) services and broadband plans, respectively.
Bharti Airtel, in the midst of fierce competition from Reliance Jio, has responded with attractive new offerings aimed at capturing market share. In a move announced on Monday, the telecom operator has reduced the entry-level tariffs for its postpaid family plans, introducing a ₹599 plan alongside two other options priced at ₹799 and ₹998. These plans are part of the company's Airtel Black package, which promises comprehensive and convenient services for customers.