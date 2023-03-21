Airtel introduces a new ‘family plan’ to counter Jio's latest postpaid offering

One of the reasons why Bharti Airtel has introduced the new entry-level tariff of ₹599 could be to address the issue of cost-effectiveness for smaller families. Currently, the ₹999 postpaid plan supports up to four SIM cards, which may not be necessary for a family of two. With the new ₹599 plan, each connection will cost only ₹300 and offer a total data allowance of 105 GB, making it a more suitable option for such families. This move is part of Airtel's strategy to provide customized plans that cater to the specific needs of its diverse customer base.

