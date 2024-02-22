Airtel introduces in-flight roaming packs starting at 195

New Delhi: Bharti Airtel, the second-largest mobile operator in India by subscriber count, on Thursday introduced new in-flight roaming packages. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

These plans will cater to both pre-paid and post-paid customers, starting at ₹195 for 250 MB of data, ₹295 for 500 MB, and ₹595 for 1 GB. Additionally, all options include 100 minutes of outgoing calls and 100 SMS, with a 24-hour validity.

The company has also integrated in-flight roaming for pre-paid and post-paid customers with plans starting at ₹2,997 and ₹3,999, respectively, offering in-flight connectivity for free. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Airtel has been at the forefront of providing seamless mobile connectivity to customers across the country…our in-flight roaming packs…will allow customers to enjoy high speed internet and seamless voice calling that will help them stay connected with their loved ones while on a flight," said Amit Tripathi, director of customer experience and marketing at Bharti Airtel.

Airtel has partnered with Aeromobile to facilitate in-flight connectivity on 19 international airlines.

To support this service, Airtel will offer around-the-clock customer support and has introduced a dedicated WhatsApp number – 99100-99100 – for immediate assistance from network specialists. Additionally, the Airtel Thanks App provides a self-service platform where customers can monitor data usage, purchase extra minutes, and view real-time billing information. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

