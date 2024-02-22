Hello User
Business News/ Companies / News/  Airtel introduces in-flight roaming packs starting at 195

Airtel introduces in-flight roaming packs starting at 195

Gulveen Aulakh

  • The company has also integrated in-flight roaming for pre-paid and post-paid customers with plans starting at 2,997 and 3,999, respectively, offering in-flight connectivity for free

Bharti Airtel is the second-largest mobile operator in India by subscriber count. (Photo: Reuters)

New Delhi: Bharti Airtel, the second-largest mobile operator in India by subscriber count, on Thursday introduced new in-flight roaming packages.

These plans will cater to both pre-paid and post-paid customers, starting at 195 for 250 MB of data, 295 for 500 MB, and 595 for 1 GB. Additionally, all options include 100 minutes of outgoing calls and 100 SMS, with a 24-hour validity.

The company has also integrated in-flight roaming for pre-paid and post-paid customers with plans starting at 2,997 and 3,999, respectively, offering in-flight connectivity for free.

“Airtel has been at the forefront of providing seamless mobile connectivity to customers across the country…our in-flight roaming packs…will allow customers to enjoy high speed internet and seamless voice calling that will help them stay connected with their loved ones while on a flight," said Amit Tripathi, director of customer experience and marketing at Bharti Airtel.

Airtel has partnered with Aeromobile to facilitate in-flight connectivity on 19 international airlines.

To support this service, Airtel will offer around-the-clock customer support and has introduced a dedicated WhatsApp number – 99100-99100 – for immediate assistance from network specialists. Additionally, the Airtel Thanks App provides a self-service platform where customers can monitor data usage, purchase extra minutes, and view real-time billing information.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Gulveen Aulakh

Gulveen Aulakh is Senior Assistant Editor at Mint, serving dual roles covering the disinvestment landscape out of New Delhi, and the telecom & IT sectors as part of the corporate bureau. She had been tracking several government ministries for the last ten years in her previous stint at The Economic Times. An IIM Calcutta alumnus, Gulveen is fluent in French, a keen learner of new languages and avid foodie.
