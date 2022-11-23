Airtel launches 5G service for Nagpur's Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Airport

The release stated, that the Airtel 5G Plus was made available in Nagpur, making it one of the country's first 8 cities to have the service. Ganesh Path, Nehru Nagar, Subhash Nagar, Hanuman Nagar, CA Road, among a few other places, are currently the locations where the services are offered. In order to eventually offer its services throughout the entire city, Airtel is currently expanding its network.