Airtel launches 5G service for Nagpur's Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Airport

Airtel launches 5G service for Nagpur's Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Airport2 min read . 01:20 PM IST
On Wednesday, Airtel announced the deployment of its cutting-edge Airtel 5G Plus service at Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar International Airport Nagpur
On Wednesday, Bharti Airtel ("Airtel"), one of India's leading telecommunications company, announced the rollout of its cutting-edge Airtel 5G Plus service at Nagpur's Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar International Airport in a press release. The announcement makes it the second airport in the state to have access to lightning-fast 5G service.
The release stated, that the Airtel 5G Plus was made available in Nagpur, making it one of the country's first 8 cities to have the service. Ganesh Path, Nehru Nagar, Subhash Nagar, Hanuman Nagar, CA Road, among a few other places, are currently the locations where the services are offered. In order to eventually offer its services throughout the entire city, Airtel is currently expanding its network.
The release further read, “Customers flying in and out of the Orange City can enjoy high speed Airtel 5G Plus across the airport terminal. Passengers can enjoy blazing speeds on their mobile phones while they are at the arrival and departure terminals, lounges, boarding gates, migration and immigration counters, security areas, baggage claim belts, parking area etc."
All customers with 5G smartphones will be able to use Airtel 5G Plus at high speeds with their current data plans. Since the current Airtel 4G SIM supports 5G, there is no need to switch out the SIM.
George Mathen, CEO – Maharashtra & Goa, Bharti Airtel shared his comments on the commencement of the new service, “I am thrilled to announce the beginning of a new chapter in Maharashtra as Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar International Airport, Nagpur becomes the second airport in the state to have the Airtel 5G Plus services after Pune airport. I thank the authorities in Nagpur Airport for all the support extended to make this project live."
Airtel recently announced the launch of 5G at Bengaluru's new airport terminal. In addition to Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Siliguri, Nagpur, Varanasi, Panipat, Gurugram, and Guwahati now offer Airtel 5G Plus service.
