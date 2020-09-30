Airtel launches cyber security solutions for enterprises

NEW DELHI: Bharti Airtel Ltd on Wednesday launched a suite of cyber security solutions for large, medium and small businesses as they shift to digital and cloud platforms, increasing the need to protect data and information from online attacks.

The suite, Airtel Secure, will have a security intelligence centre, a state-of-the-art infrastructure with access to advanced technology and artificial intelligence tools. The telco has invested about ₹100 crore in Airtel security intelligence centre located in the National Capital egion (NCR), chief executive Gopal Vittal said in a press conference.

The work-from-home model due to the covid-19 pandemic and rapid digitisation has exposed businesses to sophisticated cyber attacks. India, the world’s second largest internet market, ranks fifth globally when it comes to incidents of cyber-attacks and frauds.

Data protection has also become a priority, with India-China border tensions rising and the Centre banning over 200 Chinese applications on the grounds of national security.

“… Cyber security is a critical requirement. Airtel Secure has been built to serve this need. It combines Airtel’s robust network security with cutting-edge solutions delivered through global partnerships to deliver end-to-end managed security services," Vittal said.

The telco has partnered with global firms Cisco, Radware, VMWare, and Forcepoint who will jointly provide cyber security solutions under the product, Airtel Secure. Cisco’s solutions will be available for enterprises as well as governments.

“Delivered as managed security services (MSS), these offerings will benefit Airtel's enterprise as well as small business customers, allowing customers to reduce their technology-capex investment and maximize efficiency," said Chuck Robbins, president and chief executive, Cisco.

Radware, another partner under Airtel Secure, will set up the first global data scrubbing centre in India to ensure elimination of threats to data and information at the source. This facility is hosted by Airtel’s data centre, Nxtra, in Chennai.

