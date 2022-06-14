Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Airtel launches India's first Multiplex in Metaverse

The service will be available for free for sampling - first episode of an OTT original or initial minutes of a movie in regional languages, besides English and Hindi - and on subscription of Xstream Premium service, starting from 149 per month.
1 min read . 01:51 PM ISTLivemint

  • Users will be able access the multiplex service on a metaverse platform called Partynite Metaverse.

Bharti Airtel launched Xstream multiplex, a 20-screen platform with access to content portfolios from leading OTT partners available on its Xstream app.

Users will be able access the multiplex service on a metaverse platform called Partynite Metaverse. The service will be available for free for sampling - first episode of an OTT original or initial minutes of a movie in regional languages, besides English and Hindi - and on subscription of Xstream Premium service, starting from 149 per month.

“Airtel’s Xstream multiplex provides a larger-than-life experience, which brings together Web 3.0 apps and immersive storytelling, and an assortment of content from our partners," said Shashwat Sharma, director of marketing at Airtel.

"Through the metaverse, we are looking to tap into a larger audience, giving content enthusiasts an opportunity to sample Airtel’s Xstream Premium offering and, thus, aiding in driving higher adoption," he added.

The Xstream multiplex is an extension of Airtel’s Xstream Premium offering, which recently achieved a 2-million subscriber milestone within 100 days of its launch.

The Xstream multiplex has been created by Essence, Airtel’s integrated media agency of record, and developed by Gamitronics, the creator of Partynite, a blockchain-powered digital parallel universe.

Rajat Ojha, Founder of Partynite (Gamitronics), said, “Airtel Xstream Premium’s multiplex experience is one of the most scalable use case scenarios for the metaverse. Future opportunities here include movies, music, live events and premium sports streaming. Apart from the robust scope, it will also allow social engagement, open up newer methods of content delivery and, of course, provide an immersive experience at the core of it."