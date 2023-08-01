Airtel launches self-serve marketing communications platform for firms

Airtel launches self-serve marketing communications platform for firms1 min read 01 Aug 2023, 04:33 PM IST
Airtel IQ Reach will help small and medium-sized businesses solve key challenges when planning marketing campaigns, like identifying the right audience, tracking campaign effectiveness, managing multiple channels to reach their audience, among others
New Delhi: Bharti Airtel, India’s second largest telecommunications service provider, has launched Airtel IQ Reach, a first-of-its-kind self-serve marketing communications platform, which will enable brands or companies to drive targeted customer engagements through personalized communications.
