Home/ Companies / News/  Airtel launches self-serve marketing communications platform for firms

Airtel launches self-serve marketing communications platform for firms

1 min read 01 Aug 2023, 04:33 PM IST Gulveen Aulakh

  • Airtel IQ Reach will help small and medium-sized businesses solve key challenges when planning marketing campaigns, like identifying the right audience, tracking campaign effectiveness, managing multiple channels to reach their audience, among others

The Airtel IQ Reach portal is now live for communications via WhatsApp and will be rolled out on SMS, voice and other channels shortly. (Photo: Mint)

New Delhi: Bharti Airtel, India’s second largest telecommunications service provider, has launched Airtel IQ Reach, a first-of-its-kind self-serve marketing communications platform, which will enable brands or companies to drive targeted customer engagements through personalized communications.

Airtel IQ Reach is an intuitive platform that will enable small and medium businesses to make the most of their marketing investments as they engage with target customers in a cost-effective manner with prepaid pay-as-you-go plans, the company said on Tuesday.

“Our customers are at the heart of everything we do. We have designed Airtel IQ Reach especially for the SMB segment to enable them to elevate their customer communication. The platform leverages cutting-edge technology along with Airtel’s strengths of infrastructure, data and engineering expertise to facilitate enterprises in targeted customer communications. Our customers can now capitalise on the platform for their business growth even as they reduce their customer acquisition costs and target the right audience at the right time with the right personalised communication through our innovative solution," said Abhishek Biswal, Head – Digital Products & Services, Airtel Business.

This self-serve portal will be a one-stop destination to empower businesses, especially emerging businesses, to have full control of their campaign execution, by simply logging on to a single portal for designing customized messages, uploading or selecting their target audiences, scheduling their messages and, finally, tracking campaign effectiveness, all in just a few clicks.

The platform will also offer real time insights and comprehensive analytics on a centralized dashboard with the aim of enabling businesses to measure their campaign effectiveness.

Airtel IQ Reach will help small and medium-sized businesses solve key challenges when planning marketing campaigns, like identifying the right audience, tracking campaign effectiveness, managing multiple channels to reach their audience, among others.

The Airtel IQ Reach portal is now live for communications via WhatsApp and will be rolled out on SMS, voice and other channels shortly.

Airtel IQ is an omni-channel cloud communications platform that unifies cloud communication and customer experience management to enable brands to engage with their customers across voice, SMS and WhatsApp channels.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Gulveen Aulakh

Gulveen Aulakh is Senior Assistant Editor at Mint, serving dual roles covering the disinvestment landscape out of New Delhi, and the telecom & IT sectors as part of the corporate bureau. She had been tracking several government ministries for the last ten years in her previous stint at The Economic Times. An IIM Calcutta alumnus, Gulveen is fluent in French, a keen learner of new languages and avid foodie.
Updated: 01 Aug 2023, 04:33 PM IST
