MUMBAI: Telecom major Bharti Airtel Ltd will likely announce a partnership with US telecom giant Verizon Wireless-owned BlueJeans to launch its video calling service, Airtel BlueJeans, two people aware of the matter said. With this, Airtel will compete with the likes of Reliance Industries’ JioMeet, launched earlier this month, Zoom, and Microsoft Teams.

The details of the tie-up are not known yet and an official announcement is likely later on Tuesday, the people said. According to Bharti Airtel, chief executive officer Gopal Vittal will brief the media after market hours today.

Mint had on 5 July reported that Bharti Airtel was planning to launch its own video conferencing service for startups and enterprises initially and will likely roll out the platform for regular customers after assessing the response.

According to Bloomberg, the partnership will enable Bharti Airtel expand offerings in the local market.

Verizon had acquired BlueJeans Network in April. The cloud-based video conferencing and event platform service counts Facebook and Standard Chartered among its key clients. In April, the company had said the acquisition will expand its immersive unified communications portfolio.

BlueJeans’ cloud-based video service currently serves a wide variety of business segments from small entities to some of the world’s largest multinational brands, and has played a significant part in continuing those companies’ operations during the ongoing work-from-home surge, Verizon had said.

Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd's free-to-use video conferencing service JioMeet was launched on 1 July. Though the platform has drawn flak on social media for being starkly similar to Zoom, it is reportedly popular among government officials.

