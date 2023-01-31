Airtel may raise entry-level tariffs to ₹155 across telecom circles3 min read . Updated: 31 Jan 2023, 12:16 AM IST
Bharti Airtel, which has gradually raised entry-level tariffs from ₹99 to ₹155 in 18 out of 22 telecom circles, plans to do the same for the remaining circles
Bharti Airtel Ltd, which has gradually raised entry-level tariffs from ₹99 to ₹155 in 18 out of 22 telecom circles, plans to do the same for the remaining circles as well, an industry executive said.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×