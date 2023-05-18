Airtel may take control of Indus if volatility due to Vi persists: Gopal Vittal3 min read . Updated: 18 May 2023, 08:25 AM IST
Vittal’s comments on Indus come on the back of Vodafone PLC flagged concerns about Vodafone Idea’s abilities to meet its payment dues – estimated to be more than ₹7,000 crore – to Indus
NEW DELHI: Airtel is willing to take on the ownership of tower provider Indus Towers which has been facing issues due to financial troubles of its key customer Vodafone Idea, Airtel MD and CEO Gopal Vittal told analysts in the earnings call for Q4FY23.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×