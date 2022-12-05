Airtel, Meta to extend subsea cable to India

The 2Africa cable will significantly expand India’s cable capacity and empower global hyper-scalers and businesses to build new integrated solutions and offer a high-quality seamless experience to users. “We look forward to continuing our collaboration with Airtel to further advance the region’s connectivity infrastructure that will enable a better network experience for people and businesses across India," said Francisco Varela, vice president of mobile partnerships at Meta. Airtel will also share its learnings with Telecom Infra Project Open RAN project group community partners, including Meta, to help accelerate the deployment of Open RAN-based networks globally.