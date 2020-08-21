Airtel offers free Disney+ Hotstar VIP with these recharge plans. Check out here

Bharti Airtel will now also provide free one-year subscription of Disney+ Hotstar VIP for its users by bringing the benefit to the ₹448, ₹499, ₹599, and the ₹2,698 prepaid recharge plans. Bharti Airtel was already providing users with a free one-year subscription of Disney+ Hotstar with the Rs. 401 prepaid plan launched four months ago. Airtel has updated the Rs. 401 plan with 10 times additional high-speed data benefit for 28 days.

With the new update, Airtel customers recharging with any of the four prepaid plans get one year of free Disney+ Hotstar VIP access. The latest development comes nearly four months after Airtel brought Disney+ Hotstar VIP with the Rs. 401 prepaid recharge plan.

With the new update, Airtel customers recharging with any of the four prepaid plans get one year of free Disney+ Hotstar VIP access. The latest development comes nearly four months after Airtel brought Disney+ Hotstar VIP with the Rs. 401 prepaid recharge plan.

How to activate: Hotstar VIP

Airtel prepaid users can now activate the plan on both the Airtel website and the Airtel Thanks app. All the five Airtel prepaid plans, including the ₹401 recharge plan, offer free Disney+ Hotstar includes its VIP subscription, which otherwise costs Rs. 399 per year.

The VIP subscription includes access to seven multiplex blockbusters, Disney+ shows/movies/kids' content (dubbed), live sports, exclusive Hotstar Specials, latest episodes of Indian TV shows.

The Five Plans

Airtel ₹448 plan: In addition to the Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription, the Airtel prepaid plan comes with unlimited local, STD, and roaming calls, 100 SMS messages per day, and 3GB of high-speed data access for 28 days.

Airtel ₹499 plan: Along with Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription, tis plan also offers same benefits as ₹448 plan, though it is specifically designed as a “first time recharge" (FTR) and is available only for new Airtel prepaid customers as their first recharge option.

Airtel ₹599: Airtel offers 2GB of high-speed data benefits alongside unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS messages per day for 56 days through the prepaid plan.

Airtel ₹2,698 plan: This plan brings unlimited voice calls, 100 daily SMS messages, and 2GB high-speed data per day for 365 days.

