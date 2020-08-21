Subscribe
Home >Companies >News >Airtel offers free Disney+ Hotstar VIP with these recharge plans. Check out here
A man wearing a protective face shield cleans a Bharti Airtel logo inside its store,

Airtel offers free Disney+ Hotstar VIP with these recharge plans. Check out here

2 min read . 11:38 AM IST Staff Writer

With the new update, Airtel customers recharging with any of the four prepaid plans get one year of free Disney+ Hotstar VIP access

Bharti Airtel will now also provide free one-year subscription of Disney+ Hotstar VIP for its users by bringing the benefit to the 448, 499, 599, and the 2,698 prepaid recharge plans. Bharti Airtel was already providing users with a free one-year subscription of Disney+ Hotstar with the Rs. 401 prepaid plan launched four months ago. Airtel has updated the Rs. 401 plan with 10 times additional high-speed data benefit for 28 days.

With the new update, Airtel customers recharging with any of the four prepaid plans get one year of free Disney+ Hotstar VIP access. The latest development comes nearly four months after Airtel brought Disney+ Hotstar VIP with the Rs. 401 prepaid recharge plan.

How to activate: Hotstar VIP

Airtel prepaid users can now activate the plan on both the Airtel website and the Airtel Thanks app. All the five Airtel prepaid plans, including the 401 recharge plan, offer free Disney+ Hotstar includes its VIP subscription, which otherwise costs Rs. 399 per year.

The VIP subscription includes access to seven multiplex blockbusters, Disney+ shows/movies/kids' content (dubbed), live sports, exclusive Hotstar Specials, latest episodes of Indian TV shows.

The Five Plans

Airtel 448 plan: In addition to the Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription, the Airtel prepaid plan comes with unlimited local, STD, and roaming calls, 100 SMS messages per day, and 3GB of high-speed data access for 28 days.

Airtel 499 plan: Along with Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription, tis plan also offers same benefits as 448 plan, though it is specifically designed as a “first time recharge" (FTR) and is available only for new Airtel prepaid customers as their first recharge option.

Airtel 599: Airtel offers 2GB of high-speed data benefits alongside unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS messages per day for 56 days through the prepaid plan.

Airtel 2,698 plan: This plan brings unlimited voice calls, 100 daily SMS messages, and 2GB high-speed data per day for 365 days.

