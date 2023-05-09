New Delhi: India's leading telecom company, Bharti Airtel, on Tuesday said it has onboarded over 2 million 5G subscribers in Mumbai within seven months of launching its 5G services in the country.

Mumbai is the first city to have comprehensive 5G coverage, with the service available in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Thane, Kalyan-Dombivali, Mira Bhayandar, and most other areas, according to a company statement.

Vibhor Gupta, Bharti Airtel's Mumbai CEO, said, “The adoption that we are seeing among Mumbaikars shows that our customers are always evolving and our objective is to offer them a brilliant experience."

The carrier's 5G Plus service is accessible in major business hubs such as BKC, Nariman Point, and Lower Parel, enabling businesses to benefit from high-speed, seamless connectivity.

It is also available at Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST), Mumbai Metro line, Mumbai Monorail and all railway stations across the Western, Central and Harbour lines, allowing customers seamless network connectivity during their daily commute.'

Additionally, customers visiting key tourist locations such as the iconic Gateway of India, Colaba Causeway, Marine Drive, Bandra-Worli Sea-link, Juhu Beach and other popular spots in the city can also enjoy super-fast 5G speeds. Airtel has also connected residential communities and educational campuses around the city like the University of Mumbai, IIT Bombay and TISS.

With over 3,500 cities and towns covered by Airtel's 5G service across India, the company has recently surpassed 10 million unique customers on its national 5G network. Airtel aims to extend its 5G coverage to all towns and key rural areas by September 2023.

The telecom giant has been a pioneer in 5G innovation in India, with projects such as the first live 5G network in Hyderabad, the first private 5G network at BOSCH's Bengaluru facility, and a partnership with Mahindra & Mahindra to create India's first 5G-enabled auto manufacturing unit in Chakan.