Airtel onboards 2 million 5G customers in Mumbai1 min read . Updated: 09 May 2023, 01:20 PM IST
Mumbai is the first city to have comprehensive 5G coverage, with the service available in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Thane, Kalyan-Dombivali, Mira Bhayandar, and most other areas, Airtel said
New Delhi: India's leading telecom company, Bharti Airtel, on Tuesday said it has onboarded over 2 million 5G subscribers in Mumbai within seven months of launching its 5G services in the country.
