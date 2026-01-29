Airtel partners Adobe to offer Express Premium access free to 360 mn customers

Bharti Airtel on Thursday said it will provide free access to Adobe Express Premium to 360 million customers, enabling them to create high-quality social assets, marketing materials, short videos, and design other content.

The move comes as such AI-powered design tools are rapidly gaining traction, prompting Indian telecom operators to strike partnerships with global tech firms to keep user engagement high within their digital ecosystems

In a release, Airtel said that, with the Adobe Express Premium, valued at about ₹4,000, free for a year, its customers can express their creativity and produce professional-quality content, regardless of their design experience.

"This landmark and first-of-its-kind partnership will provide access to Adobe Express Premium to all Airtel customers for creating high-quality social assets, marketing materials, short videos and anything they wish to design quickly and effortlessly," the Sunil Mittal-led telco said in the release.