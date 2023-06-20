Airtel partners Matter Motor Works to deploy IoT in Aera e-bikes

New Delhi: Bharti Airtel will partner tech startup Matter Motor Works, to deploy e-sims under Airtel’s IoT solution in over 300,000 Aera electric gear bikes to be shipped by Matter over three years, in the first such deal for the country’s No 2 carrier.

As part of the partnership, 60,000 Matter bikes will be enabled with Airtel e-sims in the first phase and shipping will begin from September-October. Pre-booking for the bikes opened from 17 May.

Airtel's IoT platform, “Airtel IoT Hub" will help with the real-time tracking of these vehicles, monitoring performance with advanced analytics while maintaining extremely high reliability augmented by telco-grade security. E-sims will enable customers to have real-time access to their vehicle data and improve riding experience.

The e-sims will be embedded and integrated with bike’s interface. Matter and Airtel have signed a long-term agreement through a cost-based model tied to the number of vehicles sold. “We can't share the contract's value. Under this agreement, Matter will provide connected vehicle technology to its customers, enabling them to have real-time access to their vehicle data," Harish Laddha, CEO –emerging business, Airtel said.

He added that the customer's consent will be obtained during vehicle sales, after which SIM activation will occur. In addition, the collected information will be encrypted and securely stored to protect customer privacy and prevent unauthorized access, he added.

Arun Pratap Singh, co-founder and Group COO told Mint that the data collected will provide vehicle parameters and performance data to Matter's data server. This data will enhance vehicle communication, facilitate the improved transmission of information to deliver personalized experiences, and provide consumers with a variety of features, including geofencing, vehicle health status, riding status, tracking information, etc.

Ladhha said Airtel is working with a host of companies in the industry, including electric vehicles, automotive, utilities, logistics and fintech, to boost its IoT portfolio.

He added that India had ambitious goals to reduce its carbon footprint and therefore green mobility will play a critical role in helping India achieve its net zero goals. “We look forward to this partnership, to setting new benchmarks and demonstrating how technology can enable efficient services and solutions for companies that embrace technology," he said.