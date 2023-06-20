Airtel partners Matter Motor Works to deploy IoT in Aera e-bikes

Airtel partners Matter Motor Works to deploy IoT in Aera e-bikes2 min read 20 Jun 2023, 02:43 PM IST
As part of the partnership, 60,000 Matter bikes will be enabled with Airtel e-sims in the first phase and shipping will begin from September-October
New Delhi: Bharti Airtel will partner tech startup Matter Motor Works, to deploy e-sims under Airtel’s IoT solution in over 300,000 Aera electric gear bikes to be shipped by Matter over three years, in the first such deal for the country’s No 2 carrier.
