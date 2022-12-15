NEW DELHI: Bharti Airtel has partnered with Tech Mahindra to deploy captive private network at Mahindra & Mahindra's Chakan facility, making it the first 5G-enabled auto manufacturing unit in India.
NEW DELHI: Bharti Airtel has partnered with Tech Mahindra to deploy captive private network at Mahindra & Mahindra's Chakan facility, making it the first 5G-enabled auto manufacturing unit in India.
Under the strategic partnership Airtel has deployed '5G for Enterprise’ solution which has significantly enhanced Chakan’s network connectivity, resulting in improved speeds for software flashing, a critical operation for all vehicular dispatches.
Under the strategic partnership Airtel has deployed '5G for Enterprise’ solution which has significantly enhanced Chakan’s network connectivity, resulting in improved speeds for software flashing, a critical operation for all vehicular dispatches.
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Blazing hi-speeds and ultra-low latency now allow managers to undertake multiple software flashing sessions in parallel, which has resulted in reduced turn-around time for an operation, the companies said in a joint statement on Thursday.
Further, the computerised vision based inspection is now fully automated resulting in improved paint quality.
Speaking about the partnership, Ajay Chitkara, director and CEO, Airtel Business, said, "We are thrilled to partner Tech Mahindra and Mahindra Auto to demonstrate this transformation and have made the Chakan manufacturing facility India’s first 5G enabled auto manufacturing unit. As the industry 4.0 paradigm gathers momentum, reliable data networks will prove to be a key differentiator in factory and manufacturing performances. This is just the beginning, and I am certain we will showcase many more innovative use cases that will help redefine manufacturing in India."
Manish Vyas, president, Communications, Media and Entertainment Business, and CEO, Network Services, Tech Mahindra, said, "Our collaboration with Airtel is aimed at enhancing customer experience through digitally powered new-age platforms and solutions. We are confident that this partnership will help unlock opportunities across industries to improve productivity, drive intelligent network-led enterprise digitalization, and spur innovation."
Catch all the Corporate news
and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates
& Live Business News
.