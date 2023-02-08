Airtel partners Vultr to offer cloud solutions to Indian enterprises

New Delhi: Bharti Airtel on Wednesday said it has entered a strategic partnership with Vultr, world’s largest privately-held cloud computing company, to deliver cloud solutions to enterprises in India.

Airtel will offer Vultr’s extensive suite of cloud solutions to its enterprise customers, especially those in the digital space and help them gain unrivaled global reach and cost-performance advantage to build, test, and run demanding cloud workloads, the service provider said.

The services will also include cloud compute and optimised cloud compute, as well as ground-breaking cloud GPU and fractionalized GPU offerings for advanced workloads tied to AI, machine learning, HPC, analytics, visual computing, and gaming use cases.

“Vultr is on a mission to make high-performance cloud infrastructure easy to use, affordable, and locally accessible for businesses and developers around the world. With 30 cloud data centre locations globally, including three locations in India in Airtel data centers, Vultr provides unrivaled price-to-performance and global reach," said J.J. Kardwell, CEO – Constant, the parent company of Vultr.

The cloud solutions will be hosted in Airtel’s data centers across Bangalore, Mumbai and Delhi-NCR, enabling businesses to scale their digital operations globally. Businesses of all sizes and across industries can now leverage the latest cloud technologies to accelerate digital innovation, optimize global cloud performance, and maximize return on global cloud spend. The partnership would offer simple and transparent pricing to avoid billing shocks but did not reveal as to what that would be.

Ganesh Lakshminarayan, chief executive officer, enterprise, Airtel Business, said, “This partnership will help us to deliver complex cloud solutions at competitive costs which when combined with our legacy network strength and connectivity, offers an attractive proposition to our enterprise customers."

The tie-up comes at a time when the carrier is expanding its 5G services for consumers while also offering captive 5G services for enterprises. The telecom major had previously partnered with Tech Mahindra to deploy captive private network at the automobile maker's Chakan facility, making it the first 5G enabled auto manufacturing unit in India.