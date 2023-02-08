Airtel partners Vultr to offer cloud solutions to Indian enterprises
- Airtel will offer Vultr’s extensive suite of cloud solutions to its enterprise customers, especially those in the digital space and help them gain unrivaled global reach and cost-performance advantage to build, test, and run demanding cloud workloads
New Delhi: Bharti Airtel on Wednesday said it has entered a strategic partnership with Vultr, world’s largest privately-held cloud computing company, to deliver cloud solutions to enterprises in India.
