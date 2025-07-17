Airtel partners with Perplexity Pro, all customers get free 1-year access to ₹17,000 tool. Here's how to activate…

Telecom giant Bharti Airtel has partnered with Perplexity, to provide all its 36 crore subscribers 12-months of with free access to the artificial intelligence (AI) start-up's ₹17,000 worth Perplexity Pro tool, according to an official release on July 17.

This includes Airtel customers across mobile, wifi and DTH services, subject to terms and conditions of use, the release added.

The statement further described Perplexity as “an AI-powered search and answer engine that offers real-time, accurate and deeply researched responses to users in a conversational language”. The tool “elevates a customer’s search from listing of web pages to an easy-to-read answer”, it added.

About Preplexity Pro: What you get, how much it costs, more… As per the statement, Perplexity's Pro version provides enhanced capabilities for professionals and heavy users. The tool provides the following for subsribers:

More daily Pro searches per user compared to non-Pro version,

Access to advanced AI models (e.g., GPT 4.1, Claude) and the ability to select specific models,

Deep research, image generation, file uploads and analysis, and

Perplexity Labs, a unique tool that brings ideas to life.

Perplexity Pro is priced around ₹ 17,000 for a year, but will be available to all Airtel customers for free for 12-months.

Simply log-on to the Airtel Thanks App. Perplexity makes entry in Indian telecom space Notably, this deal with Airtel, marks Perplexity's first partnership with an Indian telecom company.

Commenting on the partnership, Gopal Vittal, Vice Chairman and MD at Bharti Airtel said, “This collaboration will bring the powerful and real-time knowledge tool for millions of users at their fingertips, at no extra cost. This first of its kind Gen-AI partnership in India is focused on helping our customers navigate the emerging trends in the digital world with confidence and ease.”

Aravind Srinivas, co-founder and CEO of Perplexity said the partnership provides an “exciting way to make accurate, trustworthy, and professional-grade AI accessible to more people in India”.

How to use Perplexity Pro tool? To illustrate the power of this tool, the release noted that Perplexity Pro can aid in the following ways: